Ivanka Trump Debuts Baby Bump No. 3, Looks Amazing

Ivanka Trump is embracing her pregnancy glow.

The daughter of presidential candidate Donald Trump showed off her third baby bump on the red carpet for the New York City Ballet Fall Gala held at the Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater on Wednesday.



The 33-year-old businesswoman wore a black Pamella Roland pre-fall 2015 gown, complete with cut-outs and bright blue flower embellishments. She styled the gorgeous dress with earrings, a ring and a clutch, all from her Ivanka Trump collections.

The Celebrity Apprentice star took to Instagram to share a photo from her night out at the ballet with fashion blogger Leandra Medine and Suite 1521 co-founder Lizzie Tisch.

"Thanks @manrepeller for being such a great date," she wrote.

"I loved the #PamellaRoland dress I wore to the #NewYorkCityBallet last night," she captioned another Instagram photo of her on the red carpet.

The gala included five performances, each costumed by a notable designer, like Oscar de la Renta's Peter Renning, Marques' Almeida's Marta Marques and Zuhair Murad. Other celebrities in attendance included Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Hudson, Vanessa Williams, and Rose McGowan.



Trump announced last week that she and her husband, Jared Kushner, 34, are having another child in an adorable video posted to her Facebook page, featuring her two other kids, Arabella and Joseph.

"Arabella and Joseph are both incredibly excited to have a new sibling on the way," she also shared on her blog. "I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have a career that I am deeply passionate about, but, at the end of the day, it’s my family that is at the center of my life -- and to be adding another baby to our family is a tremendous blessing."

