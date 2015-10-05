Kourtney Kardashian Is All Smiles Amid Scott Disick's New Romance With 18-Year-Old Model

Kourtney Kardashian is paying no mind to whatever Scott Disick is doing!

The 36-year-old reality star was all smiles a new photo to Instagram on Monday, with the caption, "Monday morning hike."

In another post, Kourtney wrote, "Currently: corn pudding snack, my computer, sick boy in my bed watching movies and some yeezus."

Meanwhile, Scott has been seen hanging out with 18-year-old model Lindsay Vrckovnik in both New York City and Miami, Florida.

Scott and Lindsay were seen having a late night out in New York City on Wednesday, three months after he and Kourtney Kardashian split over the Fourth of July weekend. Scott and Lindsay began the night at a bar in the East Village around 10 p.m. and ended with the two of them going back to Scott's hotel after 6 a.m.

"Kourtney surprisingly isn't fazed by this at all," a source close to Kourtney tells ET. "She's moving on. She knows it's just a fling."

For now, Kourtney is keeping the focus on her health and three children, Mason, 5, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 9 months.

"She's trying hard to ignore it and just focus on the kids," the source adds. "She knows they'll never get back together."

Keep hiking, Kourtney! You are crushing it in all areas right now.

