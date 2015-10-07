Randy Quaid Arrested in Canada for the Second Time This Year

Randy Quaid was detained on Tuesday morning in downtown Montreal, ET has confirmed.

The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada tells ET that Quaid is being detained under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. The 65-year-old actor is scheduled for a detention review hearing on Thursday. No other details were given.

Quaid was previously released from a Montreal immigration detention center in May on a $10,000 bond.

During the hearing on May 19, Quaid looked nearly unrecognizable in a beard and shoulder-length hair.

Quaid and his wife, Evi, whose father is Canadian, have been living in Canada since 2010. Evi is exempt from regular check-ins with the CBSA due to her father's Canadian heritage.