Tom Bergeron Pays an Emotional Tribute to His Late Father on 'DWTS'

Tom Bergeron made an emotional return to Dancing With the Stars on Monday after missing last week's episode to be by his ailing father's side.

At the start of the show, Tom made sure to thank Season 19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro, who filled in for him as DWTS host so that he could see his father in his final days.

Tom's dad, Raymond Bergeron, passed away from an illness this week and the 60-year-old DWTS host made sure to honor his late father during at the end of Monday's episode.

"I want to take a moment to say that my dad loved this show," Tom said during the show's closing credits. "Never missed an episode. And I'd like to think somewhere that he didn't miss this one."

After the episode, Tom took to Instagram where he shared a sweet photo of himself and his father. Tom memorialized his dad in the caption, writing, "At my wedding and in my life, The Best Man. RIP."

Tom also shared a heartfelt memory of his father on Twitter, writing, "My Dad, looking back on his life, had one word for all of his worries; 'insubstantial.' Nicely said."