Johnny Manziel Tweets 'Everyting is Fine' After Being Stopped By Police

Johnny Manziel and his girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, got a lot of attention this week, but not the kind the NFL pro hoped for.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback had pulled off the side of the road in Avon, Ohio, and was having an argument with Crowley. The Avon Police Department confirms to ETonline that Manziel was spoken to and sent on his way.

Manziel took to Twitter on Friday to address the situation. "Colleen and I got into a dumb public argument on the way home Monday afternoon," he wrote. "It probably looked more interesting than it was and I know I would stop and check if I saw a couple arguing on the side of the road."

The 22-year old added, "It was embarrassing but not serious and when we talked to the police and they realized everything was alright and I was sober, we went home together and everything is fine."

Crowley, a student at TCU, also chimed in on Instagram to assure fans that the two were fine. "J & I are good. I appreciate the people who stopped to check on us and call the police," she wrote. "Could see how it may have looked. Anytime anyone sees a guy and a girl arguing on the side of a road they should definitely stop, you never know what that could be. Fortunately it was just an argument, it was private, and we are all good!"

The NFL pro has a history of wild antics, and he entered an alcohol and drug treatment center in Caron, Pennsylvania, in January. Three months later, he released a public statement thanking his family, friends, the Brown organizations and fans for their support and understanding. "I owe private apologies to a lot of people that I disappointed but a very public one to the Browns organization and the fans that I let down. I take full responsibility for my actions and it’s my intention to work very hard to regain everyone's trust and respect," he said. "I understand that will take time and will only happen through what I do and not what I say."

