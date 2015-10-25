David Beckham Posts Beautiful Tribute To 'Inspirational Young Lady' Who Died After Battling Terminal Illness

After finding out that a young woman who had a large impact on his career had died at age 20, David Beckham took to Instagram on Saturday to honor her.

The soccer pro shared a throwback photo with the girl, Kirsty Howard. "Words cannot describe how amazing this young lady has been over the years,” Beckham captioned the throwback photo, featuring both him and Howard wearing soccer jerseys. “Kirsty has been defying doctors for many years and whilst doing that she has been raising millions of pounds for terminally ill children."



“I met Kirsty in 2002 when she became the nations and my good luck charm for the game against Greece, we also met the queen together in Manchester so you could say we have spent some amazing moments together over the years, and it was an inspiration to meet such a brave young lady with so much drive for helping others,” he continued.

"My love and thoughts go to Kirsty's parents and sisters as this inspirational young lady will be missed. My heart and love goes to Kirsty for letting me be a small part of your world of the years. Rest in peace,” Beckham, 40, concluded in his heartfelt message.

Howard was told she’d only live until the age of four after she was born with a rare heart defect that caused her heart to be placed back to front.



The special little girl seemed to touch many with her kindness and bravery. She helped raise millions of pounds for Francis House Children’s Hospital in Manchester and took home several awards in the United Kingdom for her courage.

