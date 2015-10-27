Caitlyn Jenner Joined by Family for Early 66th Birthday Lunch, But No Kendall or Khloe

Caitlyn Jenner got a birthday celebration a day early!

The former Olympian rang in her 66th birthday on Tuesday with a birthday lunch at The Villa in Woodland Hills, California, where she was joined by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Penelope Disick. Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were not spotted at Caitlyn’s birthday get-together, which lasted about an hour and a half.

Splash News

An eyewitness tells ET that "Kourtney, Kim and Penelope arrived together and Kylie arrived on her own," adding that everyone "seemed very upbeat and ready to have a birthday lunch a day early." Two black boxes (perhaps bearing gifts!) were also brought inside the restaurant.

Another source tells ET that the group arrived at the restaurant at around 1 p.m. “The staff really tried to give them their privacy,” the source adds.

INFphoto.com

Meanwhile, Kim's baby bump was on full display in one of her characteristic nude-color looks.

Splash News

Kylie captured the celebration on Instagram, writing, "Early birthday lunch with @caitlynjenner Happy birthday dad what an amazing year for you."

The reality star's look for Caitlyn's pre-big day was a show-stopping, black Alexander Wang dress.

Last week, Caitlyn wished Kim a happy birthday, using this adorable throwback photo from earlier days.

Happy birthday beautiful @KimKardashian! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 21, 2015 at 3:58pm PDT

This is Caitlyn's first birthday since her Vanity Fairintroduction to the world back in June.

"Bruce always had to tell a lie. He was always living that lie. Every day he always had a secret, from morning to night," Caitlyn confessed behind the scenes at her Vanity Fair photo shoot at the time. "Caitlyn doesn't have any secrets. As soon as the Vanity Fair cover comes out, I'm free."

Since then, Caitlyn has turned into not only a role model and transgender icon, but oftentimes, a style icon too! Last week, the I Am Cait star stepped out while channeling none other than the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Kate Middleton.

Happy birthday, Caitlyn!

