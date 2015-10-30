Kelly Rowland Says Motherhood Has Changed Her Life 'in the Most Beautiful Way'

It has almost been one year since Kelly Rowland became a mom -- and now she’s reflecting on how her “life has completely changed” since giving birth to Titan Jewell Witherspoon with husband Tim Witherspoon on Nov. 4, 2014.

“It has been amazing to be completely honest,” the 34-year-old singer tells ETonline. “It has changed my life in the most beautiful way. I love being a mom.”



NEWS: Kelly Rowland's Advice to Moms: 'Focus On That Husband'



Rowland admits becoming a mom has taught her some surprising things about herself.

“I’m more patient than I thought,” she shares. “Maybe that comes with being a mom. I don’t know. I will say that I didn’t think I had as much patience as I do.”

Rowland, who has appeared as Lucious Lyon’s (Terence Howard) mentally unstable mother Leah Walker on season two of Empire, says the show was a “great experience” -- but she did needed her son after particularly tough scenes.

“He came on set my last scene that I shot. It was a really tough scene and was a tough day for me, just emotionally because I was really playing Leah to the fullest,” she reveals. ”I needed [Titan] afterwards. At first I was a little nervous about being with him afterwards but I remember my husband surprised me with him and as soon as I saw Titan’s face I was me again and it was awesome.”

As Titan’s first birthday approaches, the new mom is getting excited to throw a small party with close family and friends that will include ice cream, tacos, and a cake that Rowland will be making herself.

“I want to find a really good recipe to make and I hope it comes out really good,” she says. “But I don’t want too much pressure on it.”



WATCH: Nick Carter and His Wife Are Expecting a Baby



Despite being busy with her son, Rowland has still made time for causes that matter to her. The star partnered with M&M’s and handed out 15,000 costumes and candy to residents in Newark N.J. Wednesday to help spread the Halloween excitement.

She also made time for her friends, stopping by Ciara’s superhero-themed birthday party. To see which hero she dressed up as, watch the video below.