Adam Levine Calls New Couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Family' in Candid Photo

Roughly 24 hours after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani came clean about their blossoming relationship, The Voice co-star Adam Levine posted a selfie of the trio, presumably at work.

"Family. (Blake is the stepbrother)," Levine wrote as the caption.



In the picture posted to Facebook, Stefani flashes a big smile with Shelton and Levine, both wearing baseball caps, sandwiching her on either side.

This snapshot follows the candid shots taken of the couple, both newly divorced, hand-in-hand just hours after confirming their new relationship status.

The two singers were spotted as they hit the party circuit in Nashville for various CMA events.



"They looked happy," one onlooker told ET.

