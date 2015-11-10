Donald Trump Will 'Maybe' Boycott Starbucks Over Their Christmas-Less Red Cups

If Starbucks is at fault for anything, it’s for starting a conversation about Christmas when it’s not even Thanksgiving yet.

Certain Christians are sounding the “War on Christmas” alarm this year over the coffee chain’s annual holiday red cups, which, for 2015, are simply that: Red. Now, some of those believers are calling for a boycott, blasting the company’s “political correctness.”

Donald Trump, like an IRL Internet commenter or your aunt on Facebook, is floating the idea, saying, “Maybe we should boycott Starbucks, I don’t know. Seriously. I don’t care.”

“No more ‘Merry Christmas’ on Starbucks,” the presidential candidate said at a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. “I wouldn’t buy. I’m speaking against myself; I have one of the most successful Starbucks in Trump Tower.”



Meanwhile, Fuller House actress and conservative The View co-host, Candace Cameron Bure, has been a voice of reason in the frenzy, saying, “It's a red cup, folks. Until Starbucks puts a baby Jesus or nativity scene on the cup while saying Merry Christmas, then pulls it because they say it’s offensive, let’s talk.”

Still, Trump promises, “If I become president, we’re all going to be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again...The happy holiday, you can leave that over in the corner.” His fellow keep-Christ-in-Christmasers are taking the lead, trolling Starbucks baristas into writing “Merry Christmas” on the cups.



The thing is: The red cups never said “Merry Christmas.” Last year’s design was a red cup with some red swirls on it. The years prior may have featured a snowman or ornament, but never explicitly focused on the religious aspects of any holiday.

Also, for a company who is apparently trying so hard to Grinch up the holy season, Starbucks still has an extensive array of “Christmas Blend” coffees available for purchase online and in their stores.

Meanwhile, others have pointed out flaws in the argument against Starbucks:

Which is dumber, thinking there’s a war on Christmas, or protesting a company by buying its products? #merrychristmasstarbucks — Seth Masket (@smotus) November 9, 2015

For Starbucks' part, their VP of Design and Content has stated, “In the past, we have told stories with our holiday cups designs. This year we wanted to usher in the holidays with a purity of design that welcomes all of our stories.”

