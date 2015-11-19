Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Arrive in Palm Beach for Wedding Weekend

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have arrived for their wedding weekend!

The couple was spotted at The Breakers Palm Beach resort on Thursday night, the same hotel where they will tie the knot on Sunday.

Vergara and Manganiello arrived at the hotel restaurant around 9 p.m. on Thursday night, according to an source. The pair were seated for dinner, and later on, spent time at the hotel bar laughing and chatting with family and friends.

Vergara kept things casual for the evening, donning stone-washed jeans and a white tank top for the evening, while Manganiello has already begun his wedding day grooming, sporting a short haircut.

The couple were joined by Sofia’s 23-year-old son, Manolo, who will reportedly walk his mother down the aisle on her big day. Other family and friends have already begun making their way to Florida for the big day.

Vergara’s Modern Family co-stars Ariel Winter and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as well as her cousin, Nando Vergara, have posted pics to Instagram as they make their way to Palm Beach.

