Kourtney Kardashian Poses With Khloe's Ex French Montana, But Why Is He Calling Out Scott Disick?

Well, that was a little shady!

While Kourtney Kardashian attended Diddy's 46th birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the reality star ran into her sister Khloe's ex, rapper French Montana. The 31-year-old rapper Instagrammed their party pic recently and couldn’t help but call out Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick. A source tells ET that French and Kourtney are friends.

French tagged Kourtney's ex in the photo, writing, "Where ya at?"

It should be noted, there doesn't seem to be any ill will between Khloe and French, who called it quits in 2014 after dating on and off. In October, the rapper praised Khloe for remaining by Lamar Odom's side as he recovered from his apparent stroke.

"Oh, man. I love her. I love her for doing what she's doing," he told ET at the time. "I feel like every woman should be like that. If you ever had a situation with somebody, and you get married -- you be a part of somebody's life for that long -- I feel like you just take that responsibility and do that. And I feel like every woman in the world should do that."

Meanwhile, Scott recently checked out of rehab and looks to be trying to get his life together after he and Kourtney split in July. The 32-year-old posted a pic of him and son, Mason, on a plane, captioned, "Boys trip #killinit."

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney doesn't hold back about her ex "flaking on the kids" after photos appear of the father getting close with another woman.

"He flaked on going to the kids’ first day of school," Kourtney says on the show. "He says 'I can't go because I hate school s**t, I get anxious,' when really he went out and partied through the next day, just like a real f**king a**hole."

Earlier in November, the two were reportedly seen out together for the first time since the split, celebrating the release of celebrity pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.'s debut book, Sandcastle Kings.

The former couple has three kids together -- Mason, 5, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 10 months.

For her part, Kourtney was no shade and all sparkle at Diddy's birthday bash, rocking a stunning in her skin-tight jumpsuit.

