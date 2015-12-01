Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit Sells Out in Seconds, Now on eBay for 10 Times the Price



Kylie Jenner's lip kit is the must-have beauty item this holiday season -- but it'll cost you.

The lip kits went on sale Monday and in under a minute, they were sold out. The site actually crashed for a moment due to the high demand. "Nobody be upset!" Kylie tweeted. "There's so many people trying to buy at once so there are some tech issues."



Given the enormous response to the beauty product, you'd think Kylie was selling the secret to a perfect pout. Kim Kardashian even snagged a kit for herself. "Awwww @KylieJenner just sent me her lip kit!!! #obsessed #specialdelivery," she tweeted.

When a fan commented on how hard it is to get the kit, Kylie's older sister joked, "She saved me one this morning! I got the connect!"



The kit simply includes a matte liquid lipstick and lip liner, and only comes in three shades, Candy K (nude pink), Dolce K (taupe nude) and TrueBrown K (brown). The lips kits were only $29 on the website, but will cost a lot more if purchased on eBay. Prices for the product now range from $80 to $1,150.00. That's quite the markup!

But those dying to have lips like Kylie might want to hold out a little longer. The brand's Twitter insists that there will be more lip kits to go around. "Don't be upset! This isn't exclusive. There is more to come and still a chance to buy before Christmas!" LipKitbyKylie tweeted.



Kylie launched her new product at her family's Dash Boutique in West Hollywood, California on Monday. At the event, the 18-year-old reality star debuted her green hair while baring a bit of cleavage in her all-white outfit. Caitlyn and Kris Jenner were also in attendance and Caitlyn too showcased a new hairstyle -- bangs.

There has been quite a bit of talk about Kylie's lips this year, especially after she confessed to using lip fillers. "I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do," she revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.. "I want to admit to the lips but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I never lie."

Dr. Simon Ourian -- who performed Kylie's cosmetic procedure -- talked to ET about using lip fillers and how much that costs . No surprise, it's a lot more than $29!

