Tracee Ellis Ross Recalls the 'Most Moving' Moment of Her Mother Diana in 'The Wiz'

While NBC’s The Wiz Live is technically an adaptation of the 1975 Tony-winning musical, many fans are probably more familiar with the 1978 film version starring Richard Pryor, Lena Horne, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

As Dorothy, Ross played a shy 24-year-old schoolteacher who finds herself lost in the Land of Oz and relying on the help of her newfound companions, Scarecrow (Jackson), Tin Man (Nipsey Russell), and Cowardly Lion (Ted Ross) to find her way home.

While the film was hardly a box office hit, it quickly became a cult classic thanks to the unforgettable musical performances by Jackson and Ross.

For Diana’s daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, The Wiz holds a particularly special meaning since she was able to spend time on the set as a kid. When asked about her favorite moment from the film, she tells ETonline it was when her mother is singing “Home.”

“That one cut on her face is probably one of the most moving acting moments I’ve ever seen in my life,” the Black-ish star says.