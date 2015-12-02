Luke Bryan Jokes That Blake Shelton 'Doesn't Want Him to Meet' Girlfriend Gwen Stefani

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are good pals. From co-hosting awards shows to interviewing each other for ET, the country stars always have each other’s backs.

But, at the CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Wednesday, Bryan revealed to ET that Shelton has yet to let him meet his new girlfriend, Gwen Stefani!

“You know what I don't know, he won't tell me,” Bryan responded jokingly when asked if Stefani was attending the event with Shelton. “He doesn't want me to hug her or anything. He doesn't want me to meet her.”

WATCH: Luke Bryan Opens Up About Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani: 'They're Having Fun and That's a Good Thing'



Both Shelton and Bryan were honored at the awards show, held in the country capital of Nashville, Tennessee, and while Bryan admitted that he hasn’t yet hung out with the two as a couple, there’s another woman in his own life he’d like them to meet.

“My stepmother is an optometrist and I'm trying to get Gwen an appointment with her,” he teased.

Stefani and Shelton have recently become famous for Facetiming each other, and Bryan admits that there may be a secret reason behind the new couple’s preferred mode of communication.

“We Facetime quite a bit,” the 39-year-old country star said of his pal. “His house in L.A. has no service, so you have to Facetime him to talk.”

WATCH: Luke Bryan Calls Lady Antebellum's 'Drink a Beer' Cover a 'Healing Experience'



Bryan was happy to be attending this year’s Artists of the Year event, after skipping last year’s honors when tragedy struck his family. The country star cancelled his 2014 appearance after the death of his brother-in-law, Lee Cheshire. Cheshire was married to Bryan’s sister Kelly, who died in 2007.

“It's certainly been on my mind today,” the singer said of the tragedy on Wednesday. “It's kind of that time of year, but I take from that night just how supportive country music artists are.”

Country stars Lady Antebellum and Chris Stapleton stepped in for Bryan when he couldn’t attend last year’s awards, performing his hit, “Drink a Beer,” as a tribute. See their emotional performance in the video below.

WATCH: Lady Antebellum Cover 'Drink a Beer' After Luke Bryan's Devastating Loss

