Justin Bieber's Mystery Girl Found, Says She 'Doesn't Know How to Deal With This'

The search is over for Justin Bieber's Instagram muse.



On Monday night, the Purpose singer asked his 47.3 million followers to help him identify a pretty, young girl. "OMG, who is this?!" he captioned a photo of the mystery beauty.

Omg who is this!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 7, 2015 at 2:16pm PST

The image turned out to be Cindy Kimberly, and she's already shocked at all the attention she's been receiving since Bieber shared one her selfies.



WATCH: Adriana Lima Shuts Down Justin Bieber Hookup Rumors With Epic Response



"I so do not know how to deal with this but I only have Instagram and Tumblr so whatever other stuff people are finding is fake," she told her 180,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday.

It appears Bieber might have some competition. About a month ago, Cindy Kimberly shared a pic of a guy she called "da Bae." It's actually a photo of Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien, so she's clearly a fan.

The 21-year-old pop star's post about Cindy Kimberly came just a day or so after he started sharing flashback photos of himself and ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. He even deemed one of the pics a "crazy throwback."



WATCH: Justin Bieber Reveals If He'll Ever Get Back Together With Selena Gomez



Meanwhile, Gomez is being romantically linked to One Direction's Niall Horan. Here are the details on this rumored relationship:

Related Gallery