Donald Trump Says Miss Universe Mix-Up 'Would Have Never Happened' During His Ownership, Suggests 'Co-Winners'

Former Miss Universe owner Donald Trump has a lot to say about that cringe-worthy Miss Universe mix-up -- but he also has a plan to fix it!

During Sunday night's three-hour broadcast, host Steve Harvey accidentally crowned Miss Colombia (Ariadna Gutierrez) as Miss Universe.A few minutes later, Harvey returned to the stage to awkwardly announce that he made a "huge mistake" and the real Miss Universe was actually Miss Philippines (Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach). Yikes!'

Very sad what happened last night at the Miss Universe Pageant. I sold it 6 months ago for a record price. This would never have happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2015

After that horrifying small screen snafu, Trump took to Twitter early this morning to share his snap judgments on the matter: "Very sad what happened last night at the Miss Universe Pageant," the presidential candidate wrote. "I sold it 6 months ago for a record price. This would never have happened!"



MORE: Behind-the-Scenes of Miss Universe 2015 and Steve Harvey's Awkward Mistake



Later Monday morning, Trump called into the Today show to further discuss the crown catastrophe.

"I'll tell you what I think I'd do, I think I'd make them a co-winner, that would be very cool," Trump revealed to Matt Lauer over the phone. "Because what happened to the girl from Colombia is devastating: to give it to her for a couple of minutes and then to take it away."

Trump, who owned the Miss Universe franchise for 15 years, sold the pageant to WME | IMG in September, also gave his advice for how the salvage the situation. "I would recommend that they go have a beautiful ceremony, which is good for the brand and good for Miss Universe, and do a co-winner. I think something like that could work," he said.

Despite the live TV nightmare, Trump was uncharacteristically empathetic about Harvey's mistake. "It was a tough evening, but you know what? Steve Harvey is a terrific guy and things like this do happen."