Kim Kardashian Shares a Sneak Peek of Kanye West's Surprise 'American Idol' Audition

Good luck topping Yeezy, American Idol hopefuls...

Kanye West stole the spotlight at Idol's San Francisco auditions in October, performing an a cappella version of his 2005 hit, "Gold Digger." Now, West's wife, Kim Kardashian, has shared the first official footage from the rapper's audition -- although to call it underwhelming would be an understatement. Don't say we didn't warn you.

It's YEEZY season! Can't wait for you guys to see Kanye on @AmericanIdol in January! #Idolpic.twitter.com/zhRtQH5Ti9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 23, 2015



READ: Kanye West Showed Lamar Odom His New Album and He 'Loved It,' Kim Kardashian Reveals



We'll just have to wait until Idol's farewell season kicks off on Jan. 6, 2016, to see the performance for ourselves. For now, check out this fan-shot footage below.

Entertainment Tonight was with Idol judges Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban just after it all went down.

"It livened up the whole place. We gave him a ticket -- he can come to Hollywood if he wants," J.Lo joked. "You can come, Kanye! I don't know if you could've ever gotten there on your own, but you can get there now!"



WATCH: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Their Baby Boy!



Host Ryan Seacrest, who also produces E!'s Kardashian franchises, revealed that Kimye just so happened to be shopping at Barney's across the street as auditions got under way.

"I actually wasn't sure they were coming either, but when they walked through it was quite a moment," he said.

"When he came on, he just sort of came in like an audition," Urban told ET. "I said, 'Tell us your name, where are you from?' And he went right with it, which was great. I meant to ask him, 'Are you married? Tell us a bit about your family.'"

See more from West's audition in the player below.