ET's 50 Biggest Stories of 2015

2015 was quite the year for celebs. (And that's quite the understatement.)

Can you even imagine what’s going to happen in 2016? Before ringing in the New Year, take a look back on the 50 biggest stories of the past year -- from hookups to breakups, scandals, tragedies, and all the Kylie Jenner selfies in between.



1. Bobbi Kristina Brown Dies at 22

The daughter of late music legend Whitney Houston and R&B singer Bobby Brown died on July 26, after being found unresponsive in her bathtub earlier in the year.



2. Bobbi Kristina Brown's Family Reportedly Told to Prepare for the Worst

Getty Images

"Please allow for my family to deal with this matter and give my daughter the love and support she needs at this time," Bobby had said in a statement.



3. Kylie Jenner Responds To People Taking the Disturbing 'Kylie Jenner Challenge'

Instagram

The 17-year-old reality star told fans swelling their lips to “be YOURSELF.”



4. Nicki Minaj Throws Epic Shade at Miley Cyrus During VMA Acceptance Speech

Getty Images

"And now, back to this b*tch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, what's good?"



5. Jessie J Can Sing 'Bang Bang' With Her Mouth Closed

You’ve never heard “Bang Bang” like this before.



6. 'Grey's Anatomy' Boss Explains Why Derek Shepherd Had to Die: 'What Were the Options?'

ABC

“Either Der was going to walk out on Mer and leave her high and dry, and what was that going to mean?" Shonda Rhimes said. "That would suggest the love wasn't true, the thing we had said for 11 years was a lie."



7. Ben Affleck Meets With Ex-Nanny: See the Pic That Sparked the Scandal

Splash News

The 42-year-old actor was caught on camera having a late night meet-up with 28-year-old Christine Ouzounian.



8. Ben Affleck's Ex-Nanny Christine Ouzounian Breaks Silence Following Scandal

Instagram

In an Instagram obtained exclusively by ET, the former nanny posted a paparazzi shot of herself alongside an Alicia Keys lyric.



9. Selena Gomez Flashes Bikini Bod in a Hot Pink Two-Piece in Mexico

AKM images

Hell-oooooooo, Selena.



10. 25 Stars You Forgot Were on 'Seinfeld'

NBC

As the beloved sitcom made its way to Hulu, we looked back on the A-listers that guest starred on it before they made it big.



11. Kendall Jenner Flashes Her Butt Cheeks in Shortest Shorts Imaginable

Instagram

"Strawberry swing."



12. Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert Divorce: New Details Revealed as Cheating Rumors Swirl

Both parties were the subject of cheating rumors, with Miranda accused of hooking up with country singer Chris Young (which he said was “totally FALSE”) and Blake of multiple indiscretions.



13. Miley Cyrus Goes Topless on Vacation with Patrick Schwarzenegger

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

The former couple both went topless for a swim during a Hawaii vacation.



14. 12 Celebrity Couples Who Can't Ever Get Divorced or We Will Lose All Faith in Love

Instagram

Sadly, two out of 12 of the couples called it quits in 2015. RIP true love.



15. Will Ferrell Flawlessly Lip Syncs Beyonce's 'Drunk In Love'

NBC

As host Jimmy Fallon put it, "You can't unsee that."



16. Ed Sheeran Adorably Reveals Why He Won't Hook Up With Taylor Swift

Instagram

"I feel like we look like cast members of The Hobbit."



17. Josh Duggar Moving Back to Arkansas, Hires Kate Gosselin's Bodyguard

WENN

Following the 27-year-old reality star's molestation scandal, he moved his wife and three children back to the Duggar’s hometown.



18. Christina Aguilera's Britney Spears Impression Is Amazing

Perhaps our favorite game of "Wheel of Musical Impressions” ever?



19. A High School Quarterback Took His Friend With Down Syndrome to Prom 7 Years After Promising He Would

Facebook

In fourth grade, when he attended his cousin’s prom walk, Ben Moser told his mom that he was going to take his friend Mary Lapkowicz to the dance -- and he did.



20. Gillian Anderson Reveals More Than She Bargained For in Nude Dress

Getty Images

The camera’s bright flashes may have made the X-Files actor’s sheer dress a little more see-through than intended.



21. You Have to See Miley Cyrus' Reaction When Nicki Minaj Threw All That Shade

Tumblr

"Don't play with me, b*tch."



22. Lady Gaga Worked With a Vocal Coach Every Day for 6 Months for Epic 'Sound of Music' Performance

"She's the real deal," Oscars executive producers Neil Meron told ET.



23. What the Little Girl From Missy Elliot's Music Videos Looks Like Now

YouTube

Remember Alyson Stoner, who starred in the "Work It" and "Gossip Folks” music videos? She’s all grown up and still dancing.



24. EXCLUSIVE: Valerie Harper Rushed to Hospital, 'It Doesn't Look Good,' Source Says

ETONLINE

The 75-year-old was found unconscious backstage during a performance of her musical in Maine and rushed to the hospital.



25. Jay Z Shares Wedding Video for 7th Anniversary with Beyoncé

Instagram

It only took seven years.



26. Plus-Sized Model Ashley Graham Rocks Tiny Bikini in 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Ad

“I know my curves are sexy and I want everyone else to know that theirs are too. There is no reason to hide and every reason to flaunt.”



27. All the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Sex Scenes by the Numbers

Universal Pictures

We knew what you really wanted: You wanted to know EXACTLY how much sex there was in the S&M-themed movie and EXACTLY when it happened.



28. 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Star Sawyer Sweeten Dead at 19 of Apparent Suicide

ETONLINE

The former child star, who appeared on the Ray Romano sitcom from 1996 to 2005, was visiting family in Texas when he allegedly shot himself on the front porch of the family home.



29. 'Pretty Little Liars': 14 Mind-Blowing Secrets to Keep You Hooked Until Season 6!

ABC Family

It's time to spill all those pretty little secrets!



30. Miley Cyrus Poses Nude in NSFW Polaroids

V Magazine

The pop star shared a few “private Polaroids” taken during her Bangerz tour.



31. Did Maroon 5 Really Crash Those Weddings, Or Was It Set Up?

In their “Sugar” video, the band seemingly walks into a series of venues, sets up their equipment behind a curtain on stage, and, when the curtain drops, the bride and groom get a surprise wedding performer! But was it faked?



32. Pink Slams Critics Calling Out Her Weight Gain: 'I Feel Beautiful'

Twitter

"So, my good and concerned peoples, please don’t worry about me. I’m not worried about me. And I’m not worried about you either.”



33. Angelina Jolie Shows Up at Kids' Choice Awards with Daughters, Wins Best Villain

Getty Images

"When I was little, like Maleficent, I was told that I was different,” Jolie told the crowd, which included Shiloh, 8, and Zahara, 10. “Never good at fitting in, and then I realized something, something I hope you all realize -- different is good."



34. EXCLUSIVE: Scott Disick's Rumored New Girlfriend Is 18-Year-Old Canadian Model Lindsay Vrckovnik

Splash News

The 32-year-old reality star had been seen gallivanting around New York with a mystery blonde woman, and ET had the exclusive details on her identity.



35. Blake Shelton Breaks His Silence After Miranda Lambert Divorce: Who's He Calling a 'B*tch'??

Getty Images

"Just got off the treadmill. This calls for a drink. B*tch..."



36. 8 Groundbreaking Transgender People in Pop Culture

Twitter

From Laverne Cox to Janet Mock, we looked at eight transgender stars on TV, in fashion, and across pop culture who have become household names.



37. EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance Video Shows Caitlyn Jenner Fatal Car Crash

ET exclusively obtained surveillance video that shows the fatal February four-car accident in Malibu, California, in which Caitlyn was a driver and one person was killed.



38. EXCLUSIVE PICS: Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out Looking Amazing to Give Motivational Speech to Transgender Kids

INF

Caitlyn returned to motivational speaking in June, just one week after making her debut on the cover of Vanity Fair, and her first stop was at the Los Angeles LGBT Youth Center.



39. Britney Spears Looks Amazing and More Natural in New Modeling Photos

Splash News

The pop star and mama of two looked almost Photoshop-free in a new promotional image for her lingerie line, Intimate Collection.



40. Maddie Ziegler on Controversial Sia Video: Shia LaBeouf's Hygiene Was an Issue

"I was like, 'I'm sorry, but you're kind of dirty,’” the Dance Moms breakout star told ET of shooting “Elastic Heart” with Shia.



41. Reba McEntire Defends Daughter-in-Law Kelly Clarkson: 'I've Never Seen Her Happier'

The legendary country crooner also told ET that her granddaughter, River Rose, is a “doll.”



42. EXCLUSIVE! Kim Kardashian on Bruce Jenner: 'He's the Happiest I've Ever Seen Him'

"I think he'll share whenever the time is right," Kim told ET in January. "I feel like that's his journey to talk about."



43. Kylie Jenner Posts Her Raciest Bikini Pictures Yet

Instagram

If you thought Kylie's strappy monokini was pushing the limits, you haven't seen anything yet.



44. Scott Disick Gets Touchy-Feely With a Woman Who Isn't Kourtney Kardashian

Splash News

The reality star was spotted getting touchy-feely with a mystery woman on the beaches of Monte Carlo, snuggling up on a lounge chair and even feeding each other!



45. EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Sounds Off On Miranda Lambert Divorce: 'I Shoulda Drank More Today'

Asked if he had any regrets about his failed relationship, Shelton quipped, "Yeah, man. I shoulda drank more today.”



46. James Corden Convinces Mariah Carey to Sing Along to Her Own Songs!

CBS

"I'm not singing today. I was up all night," the diva tells the Late Late Show host, right before belting out the first lines of “Always Be My Baby."



47. Willow Smith Posted a 'Topless' Photo on Instagram and Everyone Freaked Out

Instagram

The 14-year-old daughter of Will and Jada posted a "topless" photo online. However the nudity in the photo isn't Willow's, but an image on her vintage Jean Paul Gaultier shirt.



48. Paul Walker's Daughter Shares Gorgeous Photo in Tribute to Her Dad on Father's Day

Instagram

"Happy Father's Day."



49. Justin Bieber's 'Where Are U Now' Video Calls Out Selena Gomez

Vevo

"Where r u now, Selena."



50. Carrie Underwood Welcomes Baby Boy -- See the First Pic!

Twitter

“Tiny hands and tiny feet...God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher,” the country singer tweeted.

Now, you may think 2015 was the year of the #squad, but it was actually the year of the feud. From Taylor vs. Nicki to Nicki vs. Miley, check out all the juiciest feuds now:

