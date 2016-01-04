'Inside Out' Without Any of the Inside Parts Is Still Sweet -- and Almost as Sad as 'Up'!

Here’s a weird request that was floated on the Internet recently: “Inside Out with none of the ‘Inside’ scenes.”

But film student Jordan Hanzon did just that, removing Joy (Amy Poehler) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and all their emotional cohorts -- everything that made this one of our favorite Pixar movies -- and creating what is essentially a 15-minute short film.

Surprisingly, it’s still very touching:

It’s a little choppy, understandably, and nothing could truly be as sad as the first five minutes of Up, but Inside Out: Outside Edition is heartbreakingly relatable to anyone who has had to adjust to hard changes in life.



EXCLUSIVE: 'Toy Story' Writer Debunks the Two Biggest Pixar Fan Theories!

Hanzon says the editing process was "fun and frustrating." "I took out all of the ‘inside,'" he explained. "Including the audio of [the emotions] narrating when it's 'outside.' I added soundtrack to cover up some of the areas where there was 'narration.' I tried to make the cuts smooth, but there's only so much you can do when the emotions are interrupting every god d*mn second."

Obviously, there’s only one problem with this cut: NEEDS MORE BING BONG!

Hey Pixar, could we request something? A prequel adventure with Bing Bong?

Anyway, did you spot these eight Easter eggs when you watched Inside Out?!