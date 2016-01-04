'Bachelor' Alum Nikki Ferrell Is Engaged -- See the Adorable Proposal Pics!

FormerBachelor winner Nikki Ferrell got engaged to her boyfriend, Tyler Vanloo, while they were on a romantic, snowy vacation in a winter wonderland.

Ferrell, 29, shared the news on Instagram on Monday with a picture of the super cute proposal, which she captioned, "And on the last day of vacation this happened! I can't wait to marry my best friend. Over the moon happy right now!"

Ferrell and her 29-year-old fiancé were enjoying a romantic getaway to San Juan National Forest in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, when Vanloo popped the question.

Ferrell is best known for winning the heart of Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis on season 18 of the reality dating show. She broke things off with the Venezuelan pro-soccer player in October 2014 after seven months of dating.



It’s clear Ferrell has found love again with Vanloo, with whom she spent the last few days frolicking in the snow and snapping tons of adorable pics.

Congrats to the happy couple!

