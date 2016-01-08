Liam Neeson Reveals His Super Romantic Wedding Song With Late Wife Natasha Richardson

Liam Neeson will never forget the good times he shared with his late wife, actress Natasha Richardson.

The 63-year-old Taken actor recently appeared on My Favorite Song with John Benjamin Hickey on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM channel, when he recalled a super sweet moment from his 1994 wedding to Richardson. Neeson revealed that their wedding son is Van Morrison's "Crazy Love."

"Behind my back, Natasha had been taking singing lessons to sing it to me," Neeson recalled about the amazing surprise. "And the marquee, after the ceremony, we were all going in to start the night's festivities, and she grabbed the microphone, and she sang me this."

"I was like, 'Wow.'"

Richardson died in 2009, after suffering a severe head injury in a skiing accident in Quebec, Canada. She was 45 years old.

She had two sons with Neeson, 20-year-old Micheal and 19-year-old Daniel.

"[Her death] was never real. It still kind of isn't," Neeson told Anderson Cooper about his wife's death during a sit-down with 60 Minutes in February 2014. "There's periods now in our New York residence when I hear the door opening -- especially the first couple of years -- anytime I hear that door opening, I still think I'm going to hear her."

"It hits you. It's like a wave," he added about dealing with his grief. "You just get this profound feeling of instability... the Earth isn't stable anymore, and then it passes and it becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes."

Neeson also admitted that he began drinking too much after Richardson died, but quit in 2013.

"I was just -- I was drinking too much. It started since my wife died," Neeson told GQ in March 2014. "Pinot Noir: That's all I drink. I was never into spirits or liquor, hard liquor. And I gave up the Guinness years ago, because it just past an age, it sticks to you, you know? So last year, I just thought -- they've been throwing these action movies at me, and I thought, 'Okay, let's just change it a little bit.' And it's been great. I love it."

Neeson made headlines last July, when his noticeable weight loss left the Irish actor looking nearly unrecognizable.