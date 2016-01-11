Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Celebrate Six Years Together With Romantic Selfie in Bed

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama rang in their sixth anniversary by sharing some seriously sweet snapshots on Instagram.

The 23-year-old "Confident" singer posted a cute pic the happy couple cuddling in bed, which she captioned "6" alongside a heart.

6 ❤️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 10, 2016 at 1:20pm PST

The photo of the Lovato and her 35-year-old boyfriend laying together is reminiscent of the couple's back-and-forth series of "sleeping selfies" the two shared of one another over the past few months – only this time they were both awake.

In further celebration of their big day, Lovato also posted a series of photos taken of the couple over the past six years, serving as a retrospective of their relationship.

Lovato and Valderrama have been celebrating 2016 with enthusiasm. First, they rang in the New Year together in Times Square, where Lovato performed. Valderrama snapped a cute pic with his ladylove in the middle of the dense crowd of excited revelers.

Then the couple hit the snow for a romantic getaway in a winter wonderland. Lovato shared this cute attempt at PDA while the two were bundled up against the frigid weather.

"When to try to kiss bae but it's too f**king cold to take your s**t off #snowcute " Lovato captioned the pic.

Congrats on the emotional milestone!

For more on Lovato and Valderrama's powerful romance, which the singer credits for helping her remain healthy and sober, check out the video below.

