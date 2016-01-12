Ricky Gervais Defends His Golden Globes Joke About Caitlyn Jenner With a Bill Cosby Reference

Ricky Gervais is standing by his controversial remarks made during Sunday night's Golden Globes.



Gervais, yet again, was accused of making offensive jokes when he hit the awards show stage for the fourth time as host, and tweeted in defense of his quips about Caitlyn Jenner.



"I'm going to be nice tonight. I've changed," the 54-year-old comedian joked during his Golden Globes monologue. "Not as much as Bruce Jenner, obviously. Now Caitlyn Jenner, of course."



"What a year she's had! She became a role model for trans people everywhere, showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes. She didn't do a lot for women drivers, but--" he shrugged. “You can't have everything.”

Not everyone found the joke funny, but Gervais didn't seem bothered. "Suggesting a joke about Caitlin Jenner is automatically transphobic is like suggesting a joke about Bill Cosby is automatically racist," he tweeted on Tuesday morning, spelling the I Am Cait star's name wrong. "You have every right to be offended. Just don't cry when no one cares."

Suggesting a joke about Caitlin Jenner is automatically transphobic is like suggesting a joke about Bill Cosby is automatically racist. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 12, 2016

The comedian's barrage of tweets in regard to his Golden Globe comments seemed to have one underlying message: "Sorry, not sorry."

"In the future, everyone will be offended by me for 15 minutes," he posted. "Hosting The Globes has made me want to do a new stand up show next year. Now THAT'S when you're allowed to be offended. You whiney c**ts."



Another tweet read: "Do people not realize that when they say they are offended by a joke it makes that joke even funnier for the rest of us."

Do people not realise that when they say they are offended by a joke it makes that joke even funnier for the rest of us. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 12, 2016

When ET caught up with Gervais before the Golden Globes, he fully expected to get some flak for his jokes. In fact, he was quick to compare himself to Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who was re-captured on Friday by Mexican law enforcement. Gervais joked that after he was done hosting the Golden Globes, he'd be more of a target than El Chapo.

"Everyone's going to be after me," he predicted.

Here's more of our interview with the controversial host:

