Sean Penn to Sit Down With Charlie Rose for His First Post-El Chapo TV Interview

Charlie Rose is planning to interview Sean Penn about the actor's own secret interviews with the notorious Mexican drug lord, Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as El Chapo.

The talk show host and journalist made the announcement to The Hollywood Reporter in Los Angeles on Tuesday during his meeting with the Television Critics Association.

"I went to see [Penn] soon after I arrived, and we're planning to do an interview about his experience and what happened to him," Rose told the news source.

Penn made headlines on Saturday when Rolling Stone published the interview he did with El Chapo while the kingpin was on the run from authorities in October.

El Chapo was captured on Friday after escaping from jail last summer through a mile-long $1 million tunnel. It is Penn's meetings with the outlaw that reportedly led police to locating him.

"I have a thousand questions for Sean and all the other people involved," Rose told THR. "It's a remarkable story."

So far, the only comment Penn has made regarding his interview with El Chapo was in an email to the Associated Press in which he claimed that he has "nothin' to hide."

While Rose hadn't solidified a time yet to do the interview, he is confident that the two-time Oscar winner would not do any interviews before sitting down with him, considering that he's "known him for a long time."