Janet Jackson Reschedules Tour Dates: 'I Can't Wait to See You!'

That didn't take long!

After postponing the North American leg of her Unbreakable tour in late December to undergo surgery, Janet Jackson tweeted her fans on Thursday to let them know the tour dates have been rescheduled.

"Hey you guys, I'm happy to let you know all the shows have been rescheduled. I can't wait to see you," the 49-year-old singer wrote.

Hey you guys, I'm happy to let you know all the shows have been rescheduled. I can't wait to see you! Xoxo https://t.co/ykk0D3iy8f — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) January 14, 2016

After announcing in December that she was rescheduling her tour, rumors spread that Jackson might have cancer. However, in January, she refuted those claims in a Twitter video, witing, "The rumors are untrue. I do not have cancer. I'm recovering."

The tour was originally scheduled to relaunch on Jan. 9. Jackson's first rescheduled date is for Tuscon, Arizona on May 23, and the rest of the tour picks up in July.

Check out the rescheduled tour dates below.

5/23 -- Tucson, Arizona, Tucson Arena

7/1 -- Denver, Colorado, Pepsi Center

7/3 -- Portland, Oregon, Moda Center

7/5 -- Seattle, Washington, KeyArena

7/7 -- Sacramento, California, Sleep Train Arena

7/8 -- Anaheim, California, Honda Center

7/11 -- San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center

7/13 -- Houston, Texas, Toyota Center

7/15 -- Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center

7/16 -- Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center

7/18 -- Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center

7/20 -- St. Louis, Missouri, Chaifetz Arena

7/22 -- Indianapolis, Indiana, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

7/23 -- Detroit, Michigan, The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/25 -- Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center

7/26 -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, CONSOL Energy Center

8/4 -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T Center

8/5 -- Jacksonville, Florida, Veterans Memorial Arena

8/7 -- Atlanta, Georgia, Philips Arena

8/9 -- Washington, DC, Verizon Center

8/10 -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina LJVM Coliseum

8/12 -- Columbia, South Carolina, Colonial Life Arena

8/14 -- Baltimore, Maryland, Royal Farms Arena

8/15 -- Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Center

8/17 -- Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

8/18 -- Boston, Massachusetts, TD Garden

8/20 -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Sands Events Center

8/21 -- Hartford, Connecticut, XL Center

8/24 -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center

8/28 -- Cleveland, Ohio, Quicken Loans Arena

