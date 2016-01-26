Rory Feek Shares Heartwarming New Pic of Joey 'Reminiscing' With Family as Cancer Battle Continues

For Joey Feek, her days are filled with family and love.



On Tuesday, her husband and country music partner, Rory Feek, shared a sweet photo on Facebook of his wife, who is dying of terminal cancer, as she spent the afternoon with her 23-month-old daughter, Indiana, and Rory's sister, Marcy.

"My sister Marcy reminiscing w Joey (and Indy) about how they started the restaurant together nine years ago," Rory, 50, wrote in the caption, referring to Marcy Jo's Mealhouse, a diner Joey co-founded near the couple's home in Pottsville, Tennessee. "What a beautiful blessing Marcy Jo's has been to our family and so many others."

Joey, Rory and their daughter have been living in Joey's hometown of Alexandria, Indiana, where the 40-year-old country singer has been in hospice care since the start of November.

In her final months, Joey has been spending as much time with her husband and her little girl as possible. Earlier this month, Rory posted a heartwarming update on the couple's website, sharing sweet photos of Indiana brightening her mom's day.

"Joey had had some tough days and the decline of her condition was weighing heavy on her and all of our minds," Rory wrote. "But in a matter of minutes, Indy had her mama laughing out loud."

