Gina Rodriguez May Let a Fan Wear Her Golden Globes Dress to Prom Because She's the Best



Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez is both awesome and adorable, and on Thursday, the actress further proved it by offering to give a gown she wore to the 2015 Golden Globes to a fan to wear to her prom!

“So would love to wear your golden globes dress to prom,” Jessica Casanova tweeted at the actress. And Rodriguez responded!

“Where do you live?,” Rodriguez asked. “I only own my first globes dress the one from last year...maybe we can make this happen.”

The dress in question is the gorgeous strapless black Badgley Mischka gown Rodriguez wore when she took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical in 2015.

After tweeting back and forth with Casanova, Rodriguez said she would be “reaching out” to discuss how she could get her the dress.

Later in the day, another fan tweeted with hopes of starting a "Sisterhood of the Traveling Gina Golden Globes Dress" so other fans could also wear the gown.

“I just melted,” Rodriguez responded. “I swear I was just talking about this in the makeup/hair trailer on set. yes!”

As other followers chimed in with their hopes of scoring the dress for upcoming proms and graduation ceremonies, Rodriguez tried her best to coordinate, tweeting the hashtag “#ThisJustMightWork.”

ET reached out to Casanova about the awesome exchange and she confirmed what we’ve always known: the actress is “a wonderful inspiration”!

“I've always looked up to her and I forever will," said the Buffalo, New York native, who is hoping to wear the dress for her prom on May 26. “She is so kind-hearted and a great role model to me and she truly made my dreams come true.”

Casanova said she has tweeted to Rodriguez about her show, Jane the Virgin, in the past, but never expected her to respond about the dress.

“What makes the dress most special is that it came from the kindness of her heart,” she said. “It is truly an honor.”

As for the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Dress” idea, Casanova said she is totally on board!

“The sisterhood idea is truly wonderful and can make other girls’ dreams come true just like mine,” she added.

