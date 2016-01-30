Kendall and Kylie Jenner Debut Their Clothing Line! Check Out the 12 Cutest Looks From the Collection

Watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are staking a claim in the fashion world with their new line, named -- what else? -- Kendall + Kylie. The ready-to-wear pieces retails for anywhere between $68-498 and will be available in "luxury retailers" like Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue in February.

"It has been both of our dreams to be able to share our inspiration with our fans," Kylie said. "There's a lot of range -- outfits you can wear every day, nighttime looks and some surprise statement pieces as well."



WATCH: Kendall Jenner Joins Calvin Klein's Sexy Spring Campaign -- See the Stripped-Down Pics!

But anyway, on to the fashion. Here are the 12 cutest items from the collection:

1. Right off the bat, this minidress that is peak Kardashian:

Kendall + Kylie

2. This summery frock that reveals an appropriate amount of skin for anyone who isn't on Keeping Up With the Kardashians:

Kendall + Kylie

3. This lacy cocktail dress with a slight edge:

Kendall + Kylie

4. Kylie's go-to ensemble:

Kendall + Kylie

5. And this dress, which we can't imagine either of them wearing, but is cute:

Kendall + Kylie

6. This romper that we couldn't decide if we loved or hated, but ultimately decided we loved:

Kendall + Kylie



NEWS: Kylie Jenner Insists She's Not Competing With Kim Kardashian, Then Says: 'I Do Want to Be Kim'

7. And this jumpsuit that we would instantly spill something on, but would actually pay to have dry-cleaned:

Kendall + Kylie

8. This two-piece look that’s a little bit picnic-y, a little bit chic AF:

Kendall + Kylie

9. This jacket that we hope to rock even half as well as Kendall would:

Kendall + Kylie

10. And this jacket that we’re pretty sure we've seen Kim Kardashian wear:

Kendall + Kylie

11. These strappy blue pumps that we totally think you can pull off:

Kendall + Kylie

12. And these shoes that we're all going to wear at Coachella this year:

Kendall + Kylie

Right?

From business to personal matters, find out why Kylie said she wants to date herself: