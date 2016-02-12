Gillian Anderson Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors as 'Bollocks,' Says She's '#AgingWithoutShame'

Gillian Anderson reprised her role as Agent Dana Scully on The X-Files this year, and naturally, she looks a little different than she did when the show premiered back in 1993. But the actress took to social media on Friday to slam reports that she’s had plastic surgery.

“If it weren't so sad, this bollocks would have made my day,” the 47-year-old actress posted on Facebook, alongside a Daily Mail article claiming that “experts” noticed that Anderson had work done on her cheeks, chin, nose, lips, and more.

If it weren't so sad, this bollocks would have made my day.http://buff.ly/1Ljzjvx Posted by Gillian Anderson on Thursday, February 11, 2016

Clearly, the former Hannibal star is having a good time laughing off the “BotoX-Files.”

“This is how I really look!” Anderson captioned a current pic, adding the hashtag, “#agingwithoutshame.”

This is how I really look! #agingwithoutshame Posted by Gillian Anderson on Friday, February 12, 2016

The actress clearly isn’t ashamed of her looks. Check out the video below to see the super-sheer dress she wore to the Glamour UK Women of the Year Awards in June!

