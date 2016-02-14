The 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Gets in 'Formation' for Hilarious Beyonce Spoof

The cast of Saturday Night Live's got hot sauce in their bags -- or at least some seriously hot jokes!

In the most memorable skit from Saturday night's episode, which was hosted by Melissa McCarthy, the SNL cast pulled out all the stops for a hilarious skit mocking the outrage over Beyoncé's controversial new song, "Formation." They spoofed the politically charged track and music video -- which dropped unannounced on Feb. 6 and was performed by Beyoncé the next day during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show -- with a fake horror film titled The Day Beyoncé Turned Black.



WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Calls Beyonce's Super Bowl 50 Halftime Performance 'Outrageous'

The faux trailer begins with news clips and voiceovers that say, "Beyoncé embraces her black heritage" and "Beyoncé video is unapologetically black."

"I think Beyoncé is black," SNL cast member Aidy Bryant screams from her living room.

It then jumps to a crowd that's watching the news outdoors, where a shocked female in the audience asks, "What about 'Single Ladies?'"

"She was black in that," Kenan Thompson's character responds.

"What about 'Jumpin', Jumpin'?'" the woman asks, still confused and clearly over-reacting.

"She was black in that, too," Thompson replies.

Watch the full video below.

While she didn’t make an appearance in the Queen Bey skit, McCarthy's fourth stint as an SNL host was, per usual, nothing short of amazing.

See her and other SNL cast members in action in these three other must-see moments from the fun, wacky episode:



Movie Night Takes an Awkward Turn

McCarthy, dressed in a sweater and sporting a short black wig, is seen watching The Terminator with her son and husband when, all of a sudden, a sex scene begins. The sketch perfectly embodies the embarrassment one feels while watching a rated R film with parents.



Kanye West Admits He Loves Kyle Mooney 'Like Kanye Loves Kanye'

In the Kyle vs. Kanye skit, the musical performer makes a cameo to deliver a freestyle battle against Mooney's character, an aspiring rapper. West's bars are hilarious, as he pokes fun at the frequent comments he gets from both fans and haters, like "I miss the old Kanye," "I hate the new Kanye, the always rude Kanye," and "I love you like Kanye loves Kanye."



McCarthy Gets Scared Shitless Inside a Movie Theater

The 45-year-old actress is no stranger to playing gross characters (remember Bridesmaids?), but we think this one takes the win. In the skit, McCarthy is part of a focus group that's tasked with watching horror flicks. Her character has absolutely no chill, freaking out over the scary scenes by vomiting, punching her neighbors and even peeing in her pants.

Overall, it was a very McCarthy-like episode of SNL!