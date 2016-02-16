Justin Bieber and James Corden Perform Bruno Mars Cover in Their Third 'Carpool Karaoke'



Justin Bieber was back in the passenger seat of James Corden's car for a special post-GRAMMYs edition of "Carpool Karaoke" on The Late Late Show.

Seeing as this is the 21-year-old heatthrob's third time participating in the segment, the two decided to sing Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" rather than one of Bieber's hits.



WATCH: Justin Bieber Brings His Adorable Brother Jaxon to the GRAMMY Red Carpet





The late-night host and "Sorry" singer are quite the comedic duo. When Bieber shows up wearing a tuxedo that's almost identical to Corden's, the TV personality quips, "We already looked stupid. ...We look like a pair of waiters on a cruise ship!"

Showing just how deep their friendship goes, Bieber even helps Corden moisturize his T-zones.



WATCH: James Corden Explains Why Rihanna Canceled Her GRAMMYs Performance



In addition to "Uptown Funk," the two also open The Late Late Show by singing the CBS program's theme song.

It was a big night for Bieber as he took home his first GRAMMY ever for the dance track, "Where Are U Now," featuring Skrillex and Diplo. ET got Selena Gomez's reaction to her ex-boyfriend's good news.



WATCH: Justin Bieber Threw His Guitar During His GRAMMYs Performance and Then Danced Liked Snoopy



"I'm very happy for him. Honestly, so cool," Gomez said, going on to praise Bieber's collaborators, "They have such a cool energy amongst all of them to be able to create something like that. It's really great."

Related Gallery