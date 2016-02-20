Ne-Yo Is a Married Man! Singer Ties the Knot With Crystal Williams

Ne-Yo and Crystal Williams are officially man and wife!

The singer tied the knot with the BET About The Business star, who also goes by the name Crystal Renay, in a ceremony surrounded by friends and family on Saturday, Feb. 20, according to People.



"We can't wait to start our life together," the R&B singer said. "We're looking forward to just being each others' best friend."

The couple, who are expecting a child together, announced their engagement and pregnancy in August 2015, while combating rumors that they had already secretly wed.



"Clearing the air..@mscrystalrenay and I are ENGAGED to be married next year. And yes we are expecting. #FromTheHorsesMouth," the 35-year-old performer confirmed on Twitter.

Ne-Yo is already a father to two children, 5-year-old Madilyn and 4-year-old Mason, with his ex-fiancee, Monyetta Shaw.



