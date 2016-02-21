Kanye West and North Fell Asleep in the Middle of a Baby Store and Kim Kardashian Captured It All

Aww!



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent Sunday baby shopping in Los Angeles with their good pals, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who are expecting their first child -- a baby girl -- in the spring.

On Sunday evening, Kardashian gave us a rare glimpse inside the excursion -- which included little North -- tweeting, “So today we went baby shopping with @johnlegend & @chrissyteigen Kanye & North were a little too quiet.”

The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star followed up her tweet with photographic proof of the hilarious, yet adorable, moment.

“We found them passed out in the middle of the store,” Kardashian wrote, along with the hashtag “#TheRealLifeOfPablo” and an angel emoji.

Too funny!

This isn’t the first time West has been caught fast asleep at a Kardashian family event. Back in August, the 38-year-old rapper was caught catching some shut-eye at Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend James Harden’s birthday party.

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with little Nori.

ET caught up with Teigen and Legend at the GRAMMYs, where the couple dished on the impending arrival of their baby girl.

"She might be a nightmare. We don't know," Teigen teased. "Everyone just assumes she'll be the sweetest thing on the planet [but] she might be a little hard." Hit play on the video below to watch the rest of the interview.