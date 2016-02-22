Blac Chyna Totally Shades Kylie Jenner Over New Cooking Show -- See the Passive-Aggressive Post

The Kylie Jenner vs. Blac Chyna plot thickens...

Chyna threw some not-so-subtle shade at Jenner on Monday, seemingly taking aim at the latter's new "Cooking with Kylie" series.



Jenner posted a sneak peek of the very first episode on her Instagram, with the full tutorial posted on her website and official app.

Chyna -- who is currently dating Jenner's brother, Rob Kardashian, and shares a child with Jenner's on-again, off-again flame, Tyga -- wasted no time firing back with a reminder that she created her own social media account for "Cooking With Chyna" months ago.



"Bi**h Bye," Chyna wrote. "Follow @cookingwithchyna #InfatuatedWitChy."

So, if you want to learn to make a delicious dinner of grilled salmon and shrimp scampi by clicking through 31 Instagram videos -- Chyna's your girl.



Tyga seemed to be defending Kylie in a NSFW Snapchat video on Monday night. "In 2016, mother f**kers need to stop acting like they invented every mother f**king thing out here," the 26-year-old rapper said to camera.

Meanwhile, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, is keeping things neutral when it comes to the latest family drama. Find out what she dished to ET about Rob's new relationship in the video below.