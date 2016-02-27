EXCLUSIVE: Dominic Sherwood Gushes Over Girlfriend Sarah Hyland: 'She Inspires Me'

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Dominic Sherwood, just can't stop gushing over one another!

ET caught up with the Vampire Academy co-stars on Friday at the Vanity Fair and Loreal "DJ Night" Event at the Palihouse Hotel in West Hollywood, California, where they revealed what they love most about each other.



"This is really tough! Sarah makes me want to be a better version of myself," Sherwood admitted. "That's what I love most about her. She inspires me to be the best version of me."

And Hyland agreed -- because she said it first!

"I say this on a regular basis," she said of Sherwood’s response. "It's exactly what he said, which sounds like a cop out, but I say it all the time."

"It's sounds like a cop out because I stole it from her," the 26-year-old actor replied. "She said it earlier today, and I just completely stole it. I feel very bad!"

The pair were very cute and affectionate as they also told ET that Sherwood bought Hyland a guitar, which she's slowly learning to play.

We can't get enough of this adorable couple, which works out well because Hyland frequently documents their picture-perfect relationship, including this adorable Instagram of their James Bond-inspired Valentine's Day celebrations.

Happy birthday @albertorosende!!!! A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Feb 14, 2016 at 10:36am PST

The pair isn't shy in public, either. They had a PDA-heavy evening during an Emporio Armani Sounds event at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Feb. 11.

The pair have reportedly been dating since the beginning of 2015, though they were reportedly getting close for at least a year before that.

This relationship marks Hyland's first since splitting from actor Matt Prokop, whom she dated for over five years, in 2014. The Modern Family star filed and was granted a restraining order against her ex in September of that year, after he choked her and threatened to burn down her house.

