Mary-Kate Olsen Shows Off Massive Ring Three Months After Getting Married -- See the Pics

That's some ring!

Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted out in NYC on Wednesday sporting what looks like a pretty sizable wedding rock, after tying the knot with Olivier Sarkozy last November.

WATCH: Mary-Kate Olsen Reportedly Marries Olivier Sarkozy in Intimate Ceremony

Splash News

An eyewitness spotted the fashion designer leaving her Midtown Manhattan apartment in the morning, before heading over to her office downtown.

Splash News

The 29-year-old Full House alum and her French banker husband, 40, have been settling into married life, over a year removed from their engagement in Feb. 2015. The couple was first spotted together in 2012.

MORE: John Stamos Defends Olsen Twins Joke in 'Fuller House': 'It's Not Meant as a Diss'



Meanwhile, former co-star John Stamos congratulated the Olsen twin newlywed with a sweet throwback pic in December, writing, "'In the blink of an eye.' Congrats MK."

Watch the video below for more on the wedding.