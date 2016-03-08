TMI? Courtney Stodden's Mom Admits She Had Romantic Feelings for Her Daughter's Husband

If you thought the love affair between 55-year-old Doug Hutchison and 21-year-old Courtney Stodden couldn't get any stranger, you would be startlingly wrong.

Stodden's mom, Krista Keller, revealed on Tuesday's episode of The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition that she's also in love with her daughter's husband. So, that's awkward.

The surprising, cringe-worthy confession can be seen in this clip, where Keller explains to her daughter, "I told your husband that I loved him."

Keller confronted her daughter about having feelings for Hutchison and raised the troubling question, "Why don't you ask your husband what his fantasy was!"

Although it's not immediately apparent what Hutchison's alleged "fantasy" actually entails, there isn't anything that isn’t upsetting about this entire situation.

Stodden, who maintained that her mom's confession was "the first time I've heard her say that," tied the knot with the Green Mile actor, who is 34 years her senior, in 2011 when she was only 16 years old. Keller consented to the legal union.

While the couple split for several months in 2013, they reconciled and renewed their vows the following year.

From the looks of it, Stodden and Keller's tumultuous relationship is more strained that ever. The dynamic also seems to be endlessly fascinating for their reality show co-star, The Hills' Heidi Pratt.

"I don’t know whether to be concerned or entertained," Pratt whispered as she drank a large glass of wine and eavesdropped on the awkward verbal altercation. "I think I'm more entertained, and that's the problem."

The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.