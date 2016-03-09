John Goodman Recalls 'Embarrassing' Moment He Met Kristen Wiig: 'I'll Never Speak to Her Again'

Even acclaimed actor John Goodman gets starstruck from time to time.

In the case of Kristen Wiig, his introduction to the Saturday Night Live alum did not go as expected. Goodman explained the awkward encounter to ET on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of J.J. Abrams film, 10 Cloverfield Lane.





"I did the wrong thing: I tried to butt into a conversation," the 63-year-old star said of trying to meet Wiig, who was talking to someone else at the time. "She is very forgiving and she is very sweet. I adore her."

Goodman quipped, "I shouldn't be allowed out at social events. I think she's a genius, and I really wanted to meet her."



The actor also talked on The Howard Stern Show about meeting Wiig and admitted that she didn't completely blow him off. "She was talking to somebody else, and I was just -- I think she's so great, and the social barriers broke down and I interrupted the conversation," he recalled. "And I would just hate for somebody to do that to me. And she goes, 'Yeah, I'll talk to you in a minute.'"

Goodman is clearly still embarrassed by the incident. "It was like the Atom. I shrunk down to Atom size," he joked. "I really like her, and it was embarrassing. So, I'll never speak to her again."



Wiig, 42, certainly is someone to get excited about meeting, especially after her amazing impersonation of Super Bowl 50 champion Peyton Manning. Check out the MUST-SEE moment:

