Todd Palin 'Back in Surgery' After Suffering Multiple Broken Bones and Fractures, Will Remain in ICU

Sarah Palin revealed just how serious her husband Todd Palin's injuries are after he was involved in a near-fatal snowmobile accident on Sunday night.

"Todd Palin is in intensive care at an Alaskan hospital with injuries including multiple broken and fractured ribs, broken shoulder blade, broken clavicle, knee/leg injuries; and a collapsed lung," the former Alaska governor posted to Facebook early Tuesday morning. "He is presently back in surgery to repair multiple fractures."



Sarah's post was accompanied with a smiling photo of her 51-year-old spouse. "Thank you for your prayers for a speedy recovery," she continued. "We, as his wife and children, appreciate your respect for our privacy during this time."

The mother-of-five added that she and her family are optimistic that Todd will have a full recovery. "Knowing Todd, once he's cognizant, he'll probably ask docs to duct tape him up and he'll call it good," Sarah, 52, joked. "He's tough."



Bristol Palin, Todd and Sarah's oldest daughter, shared a similar sentiment on Instagram, writing: "Toughest guy I know, thank you for all the love and support."

Todd's accident occurred in Alaska while his wife was campaigning with presidential hopeful, Donald Trump, in Florida. "Todd is our rock," Sarah wrote in a prior Facebook post. "Thank you for your prayers as he recovers following a snowmachine accident last night. You know, your prayers have meant so much to our family over the years and I've not thanked you enough for providing us that shield of faith. God bless you, too!"

