Olivia Wilde Says She Was 'Too Old' to Play Leonardo DiCaprio's Wife in 'Wolf of Wall Street'

The Wolf of Wall Street could have been very, very different...

Olivia Wilde revealed on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday that she auditioned for the role of Leonardo DiCaprio's wife in Martin Scorsese's 2013 film, but was ultimately deemed "too old" for the part.



The actress was 29 at the time of the film's release, while DiCaprio is nearly ten years her senior.

"I had heard for a part that I was too sophisticated, and I was like, 'Oh, that sounds nice. I like that feedback. I didn't get the part, but at least I'm a sophisticated person,'" she recalled on Tuesday. “And I found out later that they actually said, 'old.'"

The role eventually went to Margot Robbie, who was 23 when the film hit theaters.

"I want to make a translation sheet for Hollywood that's like, all the feedback your agent gives you and what it really means," Wilde told Stern with a laugh.



Now 32, Wilde has no hard feelings about missing out on the Academy Award-nominated film.

"I watched it and I was like, 'She's perfect!'" Wilde said of Robbie. "I thought she kicked so much ass in that movie."

The audition wasn't a total loss, though. It led her to her current gig on HBO's Vinyl, co-created by Scorsese.

"I did not [audition for Vinyl] because I had auditioned unsuccessfully for Wolf of Wall Street," Wilde revealed. "It shows that if you don't get something, a job interview or whatever you do for a living, it might lead you to something else."

My point about not being cast in "Wolf o W-Street" was that we have to trust the process because I ended up with my dream job on "Vinyl". 👍 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 16, 2016

And my interview went on to say that Margot Robbie crushed that role like a sexy ninja and I LOVED her in it.💥⚡️💥 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 16, 2016

Not to mention, the actress recently told ET that she feels like she won the "life lottery" with her son, Otis, and fiance, Jason Sudeikis.





