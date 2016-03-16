Adele Calls Couple Onstage After Spotting Their 'Beautiful' Marriage Proposal

Adele got a couple to say "I do" to joining her onstage after they got engaged during her concert in London, England on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old singer was performing the Bob Dylan cover, "Make You Feel My Love," when she spotted a marriage proposal. "Come up here you two," she insisted.



WATCH: This 22-Year-Old Swedish Woman Looks Exactly Like Adele!



As the couple bashfully made their way to the stage, Adele quipped, "I thought there was a fire at first ...Oh, I get stage fright, too. Get over it."

"Did you propose to her?" she asked the man. "Thanks for doing that at my show."



WATCH: Adele Makes a Seriously Ill 12-Year-Old Fan's Dreams of Meeting Her Come True Ahead of Belfast Show



The couple said "Make You Feel My Love" was their song, and revealed that they had been seeing each other for 12 and a half years and have a child together.

"So you've been going out longer than I've been making music?" Adele joked. Congratulating the couple with a hug, she added, "That was the most beautiful thing I've ever witnessed."



MORE: How Katy Perry Inspired Adele For Her Dazzling BRIT Awards Performance



This isn't the first engagement Adele has seen on her 2016 world tour. While performing in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the singer even helped a man propose to his girlfriend! "You need to say a proper yes," Adele cracked, encouraging the 11,000-plus crowd to chant to the groom-to-be, "Come on, Neil!"

Related Gallery