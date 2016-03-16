Riley Curry Adorably Serenades Dad Stephen With 'Happy Birthday'

We can't think of a better birthday present than being serenaded by Riley Curry.

Stephen Curry turned 28 on Monday and one of his friends shared this Instagram video of the 3-year-old singing "Happy Birthday" to the Golden State Warriors star. It's absolutely as adorable as you'd expect it to be.



Steph's wife, Ayesha, posted a sweet Instagram, calling him the love of her life. "I can't believe you're 28! I'm so proud of you," she wrote. "Every day is better than the last and I can't wait to see what God has in store for you this year."

The couple actually celebrated with a joint birthday party over the weekend -- Ayesha's birthday is on March 23 -- at Verso in San Francisco, alongside Steph's teammates.

#verso birthday celebration!!! A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Mar 13, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

Ayesha posted a picture of the squad, declaring, "EPIC joint birthday party!!!! #blacksweatevent #noblacktiehere"

