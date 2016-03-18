Blac Chyna Wishes Boyfriend Rob Kardashian a Happy Birthday With Batman Video

Does that make her Catwoman? After her Legoland outing on Wednesday, Blac Chyna took to Instagram on March 17 to celebrate her new beau Rob Kardashian’s 29th birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Robbbbbbbb !!!” Chyna captioned a bizarre video of Kardashian as Batman.

RELATED: Kardashians Wish Rob Kardashian a Happy 29th Birthday

The reality star donned the superhero costume thanks to Snapchat’s new Batman vs. Superman feature, laughing as lightning crashed around him.

The pair enjoyed a fun excursion the day before Kardashian’s birthday, taking Chyna’s son, King Cairo, to Legoland and posing for a series of cute photos together.

And Chyna wasn’t the only one to wish the sole male Kardashian a happy birthday. Momager Kris Jenner posted a photo of her son to Instagram, writing, “God blessed me beyond measure the day you were born. You are the most amazing man who is kind, funny, smart and you have the best heart. You are beautiful inside and out and have brought so much joy into my life. Thank you for being the best son a Mom could ever dream of…I love you soooo much @robkardashian and I’m so proud of you.”

RELATED: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Enjoy Pre-Birthday Outing to Legoland

Despite rumors of family tension between Kylie Jenner and Rob -- due to Rob dating the ex of Kylie’s current boyfriend, Tyga -- Kylie posted her own birthday message for her brother.

Sharing a throwback photo of the two dancing, Kylie wrote, “Happy Saint Patrick’s Day & Happy Birthday Bobert.”