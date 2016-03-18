Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Put on Elaborate Disguises and Look Unrecognizable
Can you keep up with these Kardashians?
Khloe Kardashian and her younger sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, donned elaborate disguises Friday. The trio looked unrecognizable as they embarked on a Hollywood tour, which Kylie documented on Snapchat.
Admittedly, Kylie kind of looks like alternate reality Kylie, but you have to admit that Khloe and Kendall look like complete strangers, especially with that gray and red hair, respectively.
Khloe even devised a Southern accent to really sell the hidden identity.
Things got especially surreal when the tour guide told the Kardashian-Jenner crew about their own family.
We'd like to think they learned a lot on these exploits:
The real mind trip was when they began taking off their makeup and returning to their true Kardashian forms.
"How do you get this glue off the rest of my eyebrows?" lamented Khloe.
Oh, hello, Kylie's nose!
It's worth noting that this whole makeup experiment comes just days after Kylie realized that Snapchat's lip filter may be poking fun at her.
This was truly a transformative experience for all involved.
Meanwhile, going into disguise was a much better way for Kylie to hide her identity than the time she tried out Snapchat's face swap feature with sister Kim Kardashian. Watch the video below to see them basically look like twins.