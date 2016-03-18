Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Put on Elaborate Disguises and Look Unrecognizable

Can you keep up with these Kardashians?

Khloe Kardashian and her younger sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, donned elaborate disguises Friday. The trio looked unrecognizable as they embarked on a Hollywood tour, which Kylie documented on Snapchat.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

Admittedly, Kylie kind of looks like alternate reality Kylie, but you have to admit that Khloe and Kendall look like complete strangers, especially with that gray and red hair, respectively.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

Khloe even devised a Southern accent to really sell the hidden identity.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

Things got especially surreal when the tour guide told the Kardashian-Jenner crew about their own family.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

We'd like to think they learned a lot on these exploits:

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:15pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

The real mind trip was when they began taking off their makeup and returning to their true Kardashian forms.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:43pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:43pm PDT

"How do you get this glue off the rest of my eyebrows?" lamented Khloe.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT

Oh, hello, Kylie's nose!

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 18, 2016 at 3:57pm PDT

It's worth noting that this whole makeup experiment comes just days after Kylie realized that Snapchat's lip filter may be poking fun at her.

Go follow @kimmysnapchats A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 15, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

This was truly a transformative experience for all involved.

Meanwhile, going into disguise was a much better way for Kylie to hide her identity than the time she tried out Snapchat's face swap feature with sister Kim Kardashian. Watch the video below to see them basically look like twins.