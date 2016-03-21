Justin Bieber's Mom Pattie Mallette Supports Him at Los Angeles Show Following Estrangement

It appears Justin Bieber and his mother, Pattie Mallette, have repaired their relationship.

Mallette attended her son's concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night, a surprise to his fans given that the "Love Yourself" singer called their once close relationship "pretty nonexisting" last November.



"Okay @justinbieber I'm so excited, lets do this!" Mallette tweeted on Sunday, along with a selfie. "May tonight's show be great and please don't break a leg!!"

Okay @justinbieber I'm so excited, lets do this! May tonight's show be great and please don't break a leg!! pic.twitter.com/vwSZerSd7D — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) March 21, 2016

"What a great show @justinbieber!!!!" she later added.

What a great show @justinbieber !!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😘😘😘😘😘 — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) March 21, 2016

Mallette, 39, also posed with Bieber's once rumored girlfriend, 19-year-old model Hailey Baldwin, backstage.

Interestingly enough, Baldwin wasn't the only lady in Bieber's life that she met up with that night. Mallette posted a video on Periscope of herself with Kourtney Kardashian and mutual friends after the show. Kardashian and the "Sorry" singer have been the subject of plenty of romance rumors -- and certainly spend lots of time together -- though both have denied they're anything more than "good friends."



"The show was fantastic!" Mallette enthusiastically says in the video, later laughing when plenty of fans began pointing out the 36-year-old reality star's presence.

Last November, Bieber blamed his deteriorating relationship with his mother on his headline-making bad boy behavior.

"I was distant because I was ashamed," he told Billboard. "I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust."

"She's living in Hawaii now, so it's hard, but getting better," he added. "She’s an amazing woman and I love her."

Mallette, who gave birth to Bieber when she was 17 years old, wrote a best-selling book about her struggles growing up -- 2012's Nowhere But Up. ET caught up with her in February 2013, when she admitted that she wasn't always a fan of her superstar son's life choices, particularly, his multiple tattoos.



"That's one of those things that I don't necessarily have to like," Mallette said, also acknowledging at the time that her son is legally an adult. "He's going to make his own decisions."

... But would Mallette approve of Bieber's "drunk" rant during his impromptu performance at 1OAK nightclub in Los Angeles the night before his Staples show? In video footage exclusively obtained by ET, Bieber, 22, appeared to be tipsy and took a seat on the DJ booth to address the crowd.

"I think people hate on people who are themselves, you know?" he said, slightly slurring his words. "Maybe I'm drunk or maybe I'm just speaking real s**t, but I feel like a lot of the reason why there's so many people that hate on me is 'cause I'm just myself."

