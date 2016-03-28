Garry Shandling's Famous Friends Gather at His House to Play Basketball, Remember the Late Star

Garry Shandling was loved by many in Hollywood.

A large group of the late comedian's friends gathered at his Los Angles home on Sunday to play a game of basketball, honoring the Larry Sanders Show star who was a huge fan of the sport, and often invited his pals over for a game. Famous attendees included Judd Apatow, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Silverman, Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher, Jeffery Tambor, Kevin Nealon, Breckin Meyer, and Jesse Bradford.

"One last game of basketball at Garry's house to say goodbye," Apatow captioned a group picture on Instagram.

The producer also posted a throwback picture of Garry in bed with Ellen DeGeneres, joking, "Garry and a former flame."

Apatow is just one of many celebs paying tribute to the iconic star, who died last Thursday at the age of 66 after suffering an apparent heart attack. Bradford posted this group shot of a few of Garry's friends -- including Silverman, Phillippe, and Meyer -- meeting at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles over the weekend to honor him.

"A bunch of fans of Garry Shandling who were lucky enough to become friends of Garry Shandling," Bradford wrote. "RIP brother, I don't think you even realize how much you will be missed."

"For the love of G (Garry's family sending him off, we loved him so)," Phillippe also Instagrammed, posting the same group picture on Instagram.

Bradford also posted a throwback pic of himself playing basketball with Shandling. "Love you uncle Garry, miss you like family," the Swim Fan star wrote.

As for Silverman, she also fondly remembered playing hoops with Shandling, posting a shot of the two on the court. "We lost our most brilliant comic mind & I lost the most generous loving mentor & friend. Who will I guard?" she captioned the pic.

On Friday, Shandling's publicist, Alan Nierob, told the ET that the comedian had no history of heart problems, but that doctors believe he died as a result of a heart attack. There is no autopsy planned at this time, as he is believed to have died of natural causes, a coroner told the Associated Press.



His death shocked many in Hollywood, who have paid tribute to the beloved star.

"It was such a shock and you deal with it," Goldie Hawn, who played Shandling's wife in 2001's Town and Country, exclusively told ET at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability on Thursday night. "It's life, and it happens to everybody one way or another, but when somebody passes that's special and you love, it hurts. So, that's what I feel about that. We'll miss him a lot."

