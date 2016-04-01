Victoria Beckham Looks Effortlessly Posh While Lifting Her Leg Above Her Head

Bend it like Beckham! Victoria Beckham showed off her impressive moves on Instagram on Thursday in an effortlessly chic photo.

“It's amazing what you can do in culottes...those ballet classes are paying off! Thank u @edwardbarsamian and@voguemagazine! Kisses from LA x vb,” the fashion designer, 41, captioned the pic.

In the high-fashion shot, Beckham is wearing a black strapless dress with black stiletto heels. While filing her nails on the couch, she lifts her right leg straight up to the ceiling. NBD.

One noticeable feature in the pic are Beckham’s sky-high heels. The former Spice Girl previously announced that she was retiring from wearing the uncomfortable kicks in order to give her feet some relief.

"I just can't do heels anymore. At least not when I'm working," she told The Telegraph in February. "I travel a lot. Clothes have to be simple and comfortable."

While she’s stretching it out, Victoria’s hunky hubby recently got some fresh ink. David Beckham posted a photo of his detailed new ankle tattoo, writing, “Great new piece from Mark Mahoney at shamrock…. Always nice to sit and listen to marks conversation for 5 hours whilst watching him work… True artist @shamrocksocialclub.”