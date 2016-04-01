Gwen Stefani Pulls the Ultimate April Fools' Day Pregnancy Joke: 'It's a Girl!'

Gwen Stefani has got some jokes up her sleeves!

The "Misery" singer took to Instagram on Friday to play into the April Fools' Day madness, posting a photo of a sonogram. If you look closely, you'll notice that it's a very zoomed-in photo, and nowhere on the picture does it share the details of her name, date or the numbers one normally sees on an ultrasound photo.



"It's a girl," she captioned it, with three heart emojis.

It's a girl ❤️💕❤️gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 1, 2016 at 7:14am PDT

While the majority of her followers knew it was clearly a joke, the 46-year-old rocker definitely fooled a few gullible fans, with some writing things like, "Baby Shelton?!?" "Holy crap! I thought this was real," and "OMG OMG OMG, finally!!!!"

Clever, Miss Stefani, but you're not fooling us!

A few hours later, her beau, Blake Shelton, weighed in on the post, simply replying "Ha!!!!!" to a fan who tweeted, "April Fools prank shows that she and @blakeshelton have the same crazy sense of humor.... #matchmadeinheaven."

We're not surprised that the blond beauty would pull a baby joke like this one, however. Since coupling up with the country crooner last November, the two have constantly been in the spotlight. Last December, InTouch claimed that Stefani was pregnant with Shelton's baby, which the "Came Here to Forget" singer immediately shot down.



And this actually isn't the first time the No Doubt frontwoman has joked about her rumored pregnancy. In her music video for "Make Me Like You," she holds up a magazine that reads, "Gwen Pregnant With Alien Baby!"

