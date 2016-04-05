Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Supporting Pal Drew Barrymore Following Split: 'We Rely on Each Other'

Cameron Diaz is not a fair-weather friend. The actress recently opened up about supporting her Charlie's Angel co-star and bestie, Drew Barrymore, in the wake of her split from husband Will Kopelman.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, Radio Andy, the 43-year-old star addressed her friendship with Barrymore and the importance of maintaining a tight-knit group of friends.

"When you're going through your ups and downs, and Drew is going through something now, and everyone's been through stuff… is it an automatic to reach out to the other person?" Cohen asked.

"Of course, yeah," Diaz shared. "Everybody pulls the wagons around [for] our friends, whoever needs us at whatever point in time. Even if it's something that the public doesn’t know about. Internally were all going, 'OK, who needs us now?'"

"And that really is, I think, a major part of the connectivity that we need," she added. "We need to keep those things connected."

Barrymore and Kopelman released a joint statement last Saturday announcing that they were calling it quits after three years of marriage.

"Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family," they said in a statement to People. The former couple have two daughters, Olive, 3, and Frankie, 1.

Diaz, who served as one of Barrymore's bridesmaids at her 2012 wedding to Kopelman, became close friends with the 41-year-old Golden Globe winner during Charlie’s Angels, which came out in 2000.

"We've been in this industry for a really long time together, and that's a feat," Diaz explained to Cohen. "To have people that you've known for that long, those are real relationships, real friendships. We've gone through a lot in life together."

According to the Bad Teacher star, it's important to keep your friends close as you age and grow.

"As you get older you start to lose people in your life, and when you lose people in your life, you have less of a purpose," Diaz said. "So it's really, really important to stay engaged."

"I know, for myself with my girlfriends, how important it is to stay engaged [and] how close we all are together and how much we rely on each other," she continued.

In her new book, The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time, which hit shelves on Tuesday, Diaz showed her love for her husband, Benji Madden in a heartfelt dedication where she wrote, in part, "I never knew what love was until I found you."

